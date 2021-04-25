All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Wayne Maxwell

Wayne Maxwell served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Walter Wayne Maxwell

Born: May 1, 1931

Died: February 24, 2021

Hometown: Miola, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Wayne Maxwell proudly served in the United States Army, 5th Artillery Division, as a staff sergeant during the Korean War.

He later served in the Army Reserves.

Click here to view a full obituary.



