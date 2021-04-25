All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Wayne Maxwell
Wayne Maxwell served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Walter Wayne Maxwell
Born: May 1, 1931
Died: February 24, 2021
Hometown: Miola, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Wayne Maxwell proudly served in the United States Army, 5th Artillery Division, as a staff sergeant during the Korean War.
He later served in the Army Reserves.
Click here to view a full obituary.
