Area Man Charged With Theft of Handgun, Power Tool Due in Court on Tuesday

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who allegedly stole a handgun and a power tool in Forest County last year is due in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Tyler Peterson of Titusville, is scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller on Tuesday, April 27, at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

He faces the following charges stemming from the theft of a handgun:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2



– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

He also faces the following charges from the theft of a power tool:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

He is currently lodged in the Warren County Jail.

First Case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known male victim contacted PSP Marienville on July 31, 2020, to report harassing text messages he received from Tyler Peterson.

After viewing the messages, police found there was nothing harassing in them. The victim then advised that Peterson had also stolen one of his handguns and sold it to a known male, the complaint states.

Police then spoke to the known male, who reported that he purchased a Smith and Wesson 44 magnum handgun from Peterson on June 18 with the intention of giving it to someone as a gift. The man said he then found out the handgun was stolen and returned it to the rightful owner (the victim), according to the complaint.

The known man stated he bought the handgun for $250.00 and they were going to wait six months to transfer the ownership because he didn’t know the regulations for transfer after completing probation. He noted that when he asked Peterson if the gun was stolen, Peterson stated it wasn’t and said he “wouldn’t do that to him,” the complaint states.

The initial charges were filed against Peterson through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Second Case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 27, 2020, a known victim reported his Snap-On 18 Volt 1/2″ Drive Impact Wrenches was stolen from his garage on Battle Alley in Hickory Township, Forest County, sometime between July 6 and July 10.

The complaint notes the victim told police that Tyler Peterson had been living with him for approximately a year and had been seen inside his garage on several occasions. The victim also stated he suspected Peterson could be involved in the theft.

The victim was then informed by another individual that a known man had his missing impact wrench, according to the complaint.

Police contacted Peterson by phone on July 27 and arranged an interview at the Marienville-based State Police station on July 28, but Peterson failed to show up for the interview, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed the known man who the victim was told had possession of the wrench.

When asked why he thought he was being interviewed, the known man said, “I am assuming it has something to do with the Snap-On impact wrench that I bought from Tyler Peterson.”

The known man then told police that Peterson contacted him by text message on July 6 and asked if he would be interested in purchasing an impact wrench that he said the victim was selling for $200.00.

According to the complaint, the known man agreed to purchase the wrench, and on July 7, around 9:00 a.m., he went to the victim’s residence and got the wrench, which was located in Peterson’s truck at the time. He noted that he paid $150.00 for the wrench and said he had no idea it was stolen.

The known man then provided the wrench and charger to police on July 29.

The charges were filed against Peterson through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on September 17, 2020.

Court documents indicate Peterson also has three cases pending in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in relation to theft and forgery charges from 2013.

