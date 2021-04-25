Bertha McLaughlin, 91, of Oil City, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was in the care of hospice at Guardian Elder Care in Oil City after a month long battle with illness. Her husband, Harold McLaughlin, to whom she married on November 26, 1957, survives.

She was born Bertha Ann Bills and was the daughter of Luella B. Sparks Bills-Sloss and Earl Bills. Bertha’s early childhood years were spent growing up in the old President Hotel her father ran. She often told stories of the historic hotel and all the things that happened there. Later, she moved to a farm in Venus, PA.

She loved racing, country music, working puzzles, shopping, eating out, and in her younger years, swimming. She was an avid canner of fruits and vegetables and did so right up until she became ill. She loved her grandchildren with a passion and would do anything for them. She loved supporting veterans causes and the humane society.

She graduated from Shippenville High School in 1947 and never missed her reunions. She attended Welch’s Business College in Oil City.

She worked for Thrift Drug Store and SS Kresge Company as a bookkeeper for several years. She retired from the Zales Jewelry Store at the Cranberry Mall.

She was a member the of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim McLaughlin of Oil City, Ellen (Jeff) Bauer of Clarion, Joyce Bowman of Slippery Rock and one son, Brian McLaughlin of Oil City. Also four grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Bauer, Casey and Stephanie Sherman and two great grandchildren Avery & Declan. Also surviving are her three sisters, Omah Gosney of Oil City, Betty Perry of Seneca, and Kay Mealy of Tionesta; one stepsister, Lorraine (John) Slocum of Franklin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her stepfather, Frank Sloss; two stepsisters, Dorothy Domres and Gladys Miller; two sisters, Mary Sliker and Shirley Salsgiver; three stepbrothers, Don Sloss, Rev. Thomas Sloss, and Clair Sloss.

The family wishes to thank all the multiple Drs. and nurses from ICU, telemetry and palliative care team at Meadville Medical Center who cared for Bertha. Additional thanks to Guardian Elder Care and UPMC VNA hospice who made our mother/wife comfortable in her last days. Words can’t express how grateful we are.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 2-4pm and 7pm to 9pm. at Reinsel’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10 am at the funeral home. Services will be held by the Reverend Richard Kightlinger. REQUESTS FOR ALL ATTENDING to WEAR MASKS AND FOLLOW COVID 19 PROTOCOL.

Interment will be at Sunset Memorial in Seneca, PA.

Memorials are suggested for the following or the charity of one’s choice:

Wounded Warrier Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516

Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

