Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Second helpings are a must for with this hearty casserole!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, broken into 3-inch pieces

3 cups cubed cooked chicken



1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted1 medium onion, chopped1 cup 2% milk1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained1/2 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers3 tablespoons mayonnaise1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Directions

-Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, soup, onion, milk, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup Swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, mayonnaise, steak seasoning, and basil.

-Drain spaghetti. Add to chicken mixture; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes longer.

-Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casserole. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake as directed, increasing time as needed to heat through.

