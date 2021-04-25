 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hearty Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Sunday, April 25, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Second helpings are a must for with this hearty casserole!

Ingredients

8 ounces uncooked spaghetti, broken into 3-inch pieces
3 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup 2% milk
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese, divided
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1/2 cup chopped roasted sweet red peppers
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning
1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Directions

-Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, soup, onion, milk, 1/2 cup cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup Swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, mayonnaise, steak seasoning, and basil.

-Drain spaghetti. Add to chicken mixture; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 20 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes longer.

-Freeze option: Cover and freeze unbaked casserole. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Bake as directed, increasing time as needed to heat through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


