Clarion University Track & Field: Personal Bests Abound at Paul Kaiser Classic

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Personal bests dotted the landscape for the Golden Eagle track & field team on Saturday afternoon, as Clarion competed at the Paul Kaiser Classic hosted by Shippensburg.

Results

The duo of Jenna Uncapher and Sadie Leisinger placed well in the High Jump, with both dlearing the bar at 1.50m. Uncapher cleared the bar at 1.45m and 1.50m on each of her first attempts, while Leisinger advanced from 1.45m on her third jump. The 1.50m was a PR for Leisinger, who recorded a jump of 1.45m at the IUP Invitational earlier this season. In the other jumping events, Delaney Beard took seventh in the Triple Jump with a mark of 10.82m, while Emily Lodge placed ninth in the Long Jump with a 4.95m.

In the throws, Madison Brooks topped her PR in the Hammer Throw from just two days ago, and came up just a few feet short of moving into fourth place on the program’s all-time top-five list. Brooks threw the hammer 36.35m on Thursday but improved by a huge margin on Saturday, tossing the implement 37.45m. That stands as the new No. 5 mark on the program’s all-time list, and is just 0.3m behind Summer Murray’s fourth-place mark. Autumn Pettinato took fourth place in the Javelin with a 34.13m, while Jenna Tech threw the javelin 32.27m for eighth place. Shelly Jones and Emma Pesicka placed fourth and ninth in the Shot Put, respectively, while Pesicka and Brooks finished seventh and ninth in the Discus.

Mackenzie Carver PR’ed in the 800m with what turned out to be Clarion’s best time of the year in the event. The freshman distance runner sped her way to a 2:23.19, coming up roughly a half-second faster than Letizia Collini’s 2:23.74 earlier this season. That was the second-fastest time in her heat and placed her 11th in the field. She was one of only a small handful of distance runners competing at Shippensburg on Saturday, with Autumn Pettinato taking 10th in the 3000m Steeplechase.

Rounding out the day were the sprint events, with Kaitlynn Traister placing 11th in the 100m and 13th in the 200m. In both instance her times approached her season-bests. Hunter Barger placed 11th in the 400m with her best time of the season, sprinting for a time of 1:01.34 that cut nearly a full second off her previous PR.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

