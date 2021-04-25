 

Clarion University Women’s Golf Takes Fourth in Season Finale at East Stroudsburg

Sunday, April 25, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

_cassidy01STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team wrapped up their 2020-21 season on Saturday, placing fourth at the ESU Invitational at Glen Brook Golf Club.

Results

Clarion shot a 377 in their one round, led by an exemplary round from freshman Sylvia Stibley.

Stibley posted the best round of the day for the Golden Eagles, shooting a team-low 87 in her 18 holes at Glen Brook to tie for fifth place overall. The freshman broke 90 for the first time in her collegiate career, putting a positive punctuation on the end of her first season.

Morgan VanLeer finished her season with a 95 on the course, taking sole possession of 16th place, while fellow senior Mackenzie Cassidy finished off the 2020-21 season with a 97 through 18 holes. Taylor Galigher finished off the scoring for Clarion, placing 18th in the field with a 98.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University


