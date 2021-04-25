Clarion University Women’s Golf Takes Fourth in Season Finale at East Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s golf team wrapped up their 2020-21 season on Saturday, placing fourth at the ESU Invitational at Glen Brook Golf Club.

Results

Clarion shot a 377 in their one round, led by an exemplary round from freshman Sylvia Stibley.

Stibley posted the best round of the day for the Golden Eagles, shooting a team-low 87 in her 18 holes at Glen Brook to tie for fifth place overall. The freshman broke 90 for the first time in her collegiate career, putting a positive punctuation on the end of her first season.

Morgan VanLeer finished her season with a 95 on the course, taking sole possession of 16th place, while fellow senior Mackenzie Cassidy finished off the 2020-21 season with a 97 through 18 holes. Taylor Galigher finished off the scoring for Clarion, placing 18th in the field with a 98.

Submitted by Sean Fagan, Sports Information Director, Clarion University

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.