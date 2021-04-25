 

Gary E. Yeaney

Sunday, April 25, 2021 @ 07:04 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-oVGDkzPCPu3Gq (1)Gary E. Yeaney, 75, of Mayport, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, at home of natural causes.

Born in Brookville on June 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Annabelle Smith Yeaney, Sr.

He was a 1963 graduate of Brookville School and the Class of 1967 from Penn State with a B.S. in Accounting.

Mr. Yeaney proudly served his country while stationed in Germany from 1967-1969 with the U.S. Army.

On April 7, 2018, he married the former Alice Lichtenberger Miller at Asbury United Methodist Church. She survives.

He was a member of the Asbury Methodist Church, Alpha Tau Omega and PSU Alumni Association.

He worked in the business field until retiring in 2012 and became a fulltime farmer on the family farm.

He enjoyed raising Black Angus Cattle, reading, and gardening.

Those surviving him in addition to his wife, Alice, are his son, Alex Yeaney; his daughter, April Yeaney; his brother, Woodrow (Paulette) Yeaney, Jr.; his sisters, Barbara (Albert) Ritzman and Carole Preston; his sisters in law, Bonnie Yeaney and Mary Ritts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, James Yeaney.

Furlong Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Yeaney.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in the Yeaney Family Cemetery, Langville Rd., Mayport, PA.

The family suggest memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association or Asbury United Methodist Church.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


