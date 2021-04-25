Gift Card Sale to Benefit Local Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 Restrictions Set for Today

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A gift card sale to benefit locally-owned restaurants affected by COVID-19 restrictions will be held on Sunday, April 25, at The Haskell House.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The community will have the opportunity to save big on gift cards while supporting their favorite local restaurants at the second Explore Gift Card Sale.

The participating restaurants are offering a special deal on gift cards. Buy four $20.00 gift cards at the regular price and receive the fifth card for free.

Gift cards from the following local restaurants will be available for purchase:

– Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

– Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

– The Washington House

– Vince’s Tavern

– Wanango Country Club

– The Allegheny Grille

– The Korner Restaurant

– Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

– Deer Creek Winery

– Lost in the Wilds Brewing

– Clarion River Brewing Co.

– Snug Harbour

– Daddy’s

– Trails End

– County Seat

– The Liberty House

– Casey’s

– The Meadows

This is the perfect time to get your Mother’s Day gift, Father’s Day gift, or purchase a gift card as a Thank-You gift.

The first Explore Gift Card event held in December – organized as a way to help restaurants struggling due to the holiday season mitigation orders that limited restaurants and bars to takeout only – raised over $7,000.00 for businesses in our area.

“We were amazed by the response from the community,” said Joanne Bauer, Vice President of Explore Your Town, Inc., and Co-Owner of The Haskell House.

“The Clarion County community really stepped up to help support their local restaurants. We are looking for an equally successful day for the Second Gift Card event.”

The Haskell House is located at 500 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

