Junior C. Himes, 87, of Summerville, died Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021, at McKinley HealthCare.

Born September 16, 1933, in Sprankle Mills, he was the son of the late M. Clayton and Ortha Himes.

Junior proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

On April 2, 1962, he married the former Cathy Duck. She survives.

He retired from Owens-Illinois and was a member of the Brookville First Church of God.

As a younger man he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. He was very proud of his grandsons and loved them dearly.

In addition to his wife, Cathy, he is survived by a son, Rodney Himes; a daughter, Robin (Dave) Bilan; and his two grandsons, Victor (Jennifer) Bilan and Anthony (Rachael) Bilan; and his great grandchildren, Lydia, Scarlett and David.

Those preceding him in death in addition to his parents are five brothers, Allen, Ray, Kenneth, Russell and Reed; and a sister, Ruby Harper.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 1-3PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA. A funeral service will follow at 3PM with Pastor Henry Scoff, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Worthville Cemetery.

His family suggests memorial donations be made to Brookville First Church of God.

Covid-19 guidelines will be observed for all services held for Mr. Himes.

Family and friends may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.