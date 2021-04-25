 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Karns City Softball Wins Big: April 24 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

Sunday, April 25, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Generic SoftballApril 24 scores and recaps.

Softball Recaps

Karns City 16, Union 0 (3 Innings)

Big-hitting and a three-inning perfect game powered Karns City in a 16-0, three-inning win over Union. Jess Dunn led the Gremlins at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI. Allison Walker and Dunn each had multi-hit outings for Karns City, who scored 16 runs on nine hits. A 14-run second inning put the Gremlins in complete control, as they followed walks, singles, and hit-by-pitches with bases-clearing extra-base hits.

Allison Walker pitched three perfect innings for the Gremlins, striking out six of the nine batters that she faced. Walker needed only 34 pitches to get through her three innings of work.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.