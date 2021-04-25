Say What?!: Iowa’s Oldest Female Muskie Caught After Dodging Nearly 2,000 Nets

IOWA – Wildlife officials in Iowa said the oldest known female muskie in the state was caught after 20 years — apparently dodging capture nearly 2,000 times in that time.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the 46-inch female muskellunge — better known as a muskie — was caught in a Fisheries Bureau net 20 years to the day after the last time it was encountered by officials.

