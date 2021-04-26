A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then showers after 3am. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.