Monday, April 26, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9pm and 3am, then showers after 3am. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Showers. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.


