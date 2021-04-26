BREAKING NEWS: Tractor-Trailer Hanging Off Interstate 80 Bridge After Crash

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of a tractor-trailer is hanging off the Interstate 80 North Fork Bridge in the Brookville area following a rollover crash early Monday evening.

(Photo by Anthony Thomas.)

A Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreJeffersonPA.com that the accident happened around 5:14 p.m. on the North Fork Bridge located on Interstate 80 Eastbound near mile marker 80.4.

As of 6:15 p.m., a portion of the tractor-trailer was hanging off the side of the bridge.

Debris from the crash has been spread over Interstate 80 and in the creek, according to the dispatcher.

Brookville Fire Department, Pine Creek Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Brookville Police, and Jefferson County EMS have been called to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The dispatcher said Interstate 80 eastbound will be closed between Exit 78: PA 36 (Sigel/Brookville) and Exit 81: PA 28 (Hazen) while crews remove the tractor-trailer from the scene.

There is no timetable for the reopening of the roadway.

No further information has been released.

