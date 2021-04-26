Clarion-Based State Police Release DUI Patrol Results

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the results of a recent DUI patrol.

A DUI checkpoint was scheduled in Clarion County between 9:00 p.m. on April 24 and 2:00 a.m. on April 25.

Clarin-based State Police say due to inclement weather, the checkpoint was not conducted and a “roving patrol” was conducted instead.

During the patrol, police initiated 30 traffic stops for summary vehicle code violations.

Of those contacts, the following results were reported:

– Eight DUI arrests were made;

– Nine traffic citations were issued; and

– 19 warnings were issued.

Authorities did not release the identities of the individuals arrested on DUI charges.

