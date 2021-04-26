Clarion Chamber Names Baumcratz Citizen of the Year

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A frontline nurse was honored as Citizen of the Year by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry on Saturday night at its Annual Awards Dinner held at the Clarion Moose.

Sue Baumcratz, dedicating her life to helping people for decades, was named the 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Few walk through the doors of the Emergency Department at Clarion Hospital who her kindness and compassion have not touched. She has dedicated her life to helping people, and it was most definitely evident over the past year as she worked the “front lines” tirelessly and without hesitation.

She has touched thousands of people with her encouragement, reassurance, and commitment to the general public of Clarion County.

Sue began working at Clarion Hospital in October of 1975 as an LPN. During her time at Clarion, she worked in the surgical department for two years, the medical department for one year, and then went on to the Emergency Department, where she still is today.

Sue has been a member of the Clarion Hospital family for 45 years and five months. She received the Linda Steiner Mander Nursing Excellence Award in 2017, the first nurse to receive the award. The award is given to a Clarion Hospital nursing staff member who exceeds patient and hospital expectations every year during Nurses Week.

She was born and raised in Clarion, a daughter of Carl and Barbara Sardi. Sue attended Clarion Area High School and obtained her LPN degree from Venango Vo Tech. While working as a Licensed Practical Nurse, she took classes at Clarion University to become a Registered Nurse, took her test in Youngstown, and then completed a three-day clinical before receiving her RN license in October of 1996.

Sue married Edward Baumcratz II in August of 1979, and together they have three children. Their son Edward Baumcratz III and his wife Christine have three children: Noah, age 13, Sydney, age 11, and Olivia, age two. Their daughter Jennifer Eisenman and her husband Jeremy have two children: Charlie, age six, and Jase, age two. Their son Carl Baumcratz and his wife Rachel have three children: Colton, age five, Cooper, age two, and Riley, age ten months.

The newest citizen of the year is also a very active volunteer with the St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda. She serves as a lector for the weekend masses and helps out at the church dinners by donating food and working at the dinners.

