Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Candy & Cherub
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Candy and Cherub.
Candy is a young female short-haired Tabby.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
Cherub is a young male short-haired cat.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
Candy and Cherub are bonded, and it is recommended they be adopted together.
They would be good in a home with other cats.
It is preferred that Candy and Cherub’s new home be one without children.
For more information on Candy and Cherub, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
