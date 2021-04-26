Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic Accepting Walk-in Appointments
Monday, April 26, 2021 @ 12:04 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic is now accepting walk-in appointments.
The Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Peebles/Gordmans Department Store near the Clarion Mall, is accepting walk-in appointments on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.
Openings are available:
Monday, April 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
