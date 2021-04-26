 

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host BBQ Dinner to Benefit Injured Firefighter

Monday, April 26, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

56289266_1619120614584753_rCLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a special BBQ Dinner on April 27 to benefit a Clintonville firefighter who was struck by a semi-truck while directing traffic at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80.

The dinner will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.

Forest Fire BBQ will be set up in the parking lot of Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, located at 501 Emlenton Street, in Clintonville.

Each dinner includes chicken barbecue, smoked mac and cheese, and baked beans.

The cost is $10.00 per dinner.

All proceeds will go to Justin Williams who was injured while working the scene of an accident on Interstate 80 on April 22.

