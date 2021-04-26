New Bethlehem Man Arrested Following Pursuit on Route 66

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a New Bethlehem man was arrested on Friday afternoon following a pursuit on State Route 66.

According to police, around 1:02 p.m. on Friday, April 23, a traffic stop was attempted on a black 1998 Ford Mustang on State Route 66 near Quail Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was then initiated. The pursuit was eventually terminated, but the vehicle was then located at a residence in Corsica.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Michael Zmuda, of New Bethlehem, fled from the residence and was taken into custody following a foot pursuit, according to police.

