Featured Local Job: Full-Time Terminal Assistant

Start a new career with Bennett Truck Transport in Shippenville, PA.

They are looking for an outgoing individual that will complement their already award-winning terminal. Bennett Truck Transport has been in the transportation business for 47 years, opening its doors in 1974.

A successful candidate would be a team player and work well with their corporate office, other terminal agents, drivers, factories, permitting services. Experience is welcomed, but Bennett Truck Transport will train the right person they think will make the best addition to their company. The candidate that accepts the position will be crossed trained in multiple tasks.

The following job skills are required:

Excellent attention to detail

Multi-tasking: ie. answering phones, taking messages, creating a bill of ladings, putting drivers paperwork together for their next transport, billing and paying for factories and drivers, assisting in scheduling transports, and many other tasks throughout the day

Punctuality and very good work history

Able to focus on work in a, at times, hectic work environment

Accountability for the work presented with

Bennett Truck Transport offers full benefits with full-time positions, vacation, and sick time after a probation period. Wages for this position will be discussed at the time of interviews.

Please send resumes to Jackie Wright, [email protected] to be considered for this position.

