James R. Lytle

Monday, April 26, 2021 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-c5WdNDIaAJM (1)James R. Lytle, 68, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 23, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident.

Born May 11, 1952, in Titusville, Jim was the son of Robert and Greta Prenatt Lytle. He married the former Jennifer Rice on July 16, 2011, and she survives him.

Jim was retired from Community Alternatives in Meadville where he worked as a TSS. He was very proud to have served in the United States Army. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. He also enjoyed gardening (had a great ‘green’ thumb), woodworking and working/building with his hands.

In addition to his wife, Jennifer, Jim is survived by his mother, Greta Lytle of Girard, PA; his 3 sons, James Patrick “Pat” Lytle and his wife Brandi, of Titusville, Daniel “Dan” Lytle of Lake City, PA, and Garrett Beers of Franklin; and his 3 daughters, Jennifer Brown and her husband, Steve, of Monaca, PA, Katie Hunt and her husband, Rebel, of Lake City, PA, and Lacey Beers of Franklin.

He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren, Dylan, Steven, and Holden; his 3 brothers, Ron Lytle and his wife, Brenda, of Titusville, Mike Lytle and his wife, Elaine, of Titusville, and Eric Lytle and his wife, Julie, of Erie; and his 2 sisters, Kim Lytle of Erie, and Karen Lytle of Gerard.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and his Uncle, William “Bill” Edwards.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. The Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send cards or online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

