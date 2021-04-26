Jim and Lydia Crooks Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A well-known local couple were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry on Saturday night at its Annual Awards Dinner held at the Clarion Moose.

Jim and Lydia Crooks received the Lifetime Achievement Award because of their continuing devotion to the Clarion community.

“They show a true devotion to Clarion that has not changed for the majority of their lives,” said Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

“They are honest, hardworking, caring, and loving towards others and their town. This year their store, F.L. Crooks, will celebrate its 115th year of business. It first opened in 1905, and Jim has worked there since he was a young teenager that turned into a full-time passion and career. The store was named a Century Store of the year in Chicago in 2020. They have also opened a new Air B & B on Main Street.”

Jim, son of Donald and Bernadette Crooks, was born in Brookville and grew up in Clarion. Lydia was born in DuBois to Hayes and Lois Pifer and grew up in Big Run on a dairy farm close to Punxsutawney. They were married in August 1981 and have three children: Nathan Crooks, a Miami-based writer who spent years abroad in South America; Chelsea Crooks Alexander of Clarion and her husband George, who own and operate Mechanistic Brewing Company are the parents of two girls, Piper and Isla Alexander; and Patrick Crooks who divides his time between New York City and Clarion working in the biotech industry.

Jim graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and Lydia from Punxsutawney High School, and both graduated from Clarion University. Lydia continued with a master’s degree in English from Clarion. She also won the title of “Jefferson County Dairy Princess” in 1977 and “Miss Clarion State College” in 1979. After graduation, she was a music teacher until her first child was born in 1983, and then she stayed home to raise their three children, after which she worked at the family business for multiple years.

Lydia serves on the Clarion Free Library Board of Directors, DAR, Clarion’s Garden Club, and just started teaching music at Immaculate Conception School. She also has played piano, guitar, and cello in several churches around Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

Jim was a Rotary Exchange student in Sweden in 1969, and he developed lifelong Swedish friends. He motivates others, creating the “Destination Clarion Downtown” group where he serves as Chair to encourage the Main Street merchants and beautify Main Street. He is a Rotary Club past president and a current member, a Farmers National Bank Board Member, YMCA Board Member, and donor, and was on the Clarion Borough Council for ten years.

Jim and Lydia are long-time members of the Clarion Chamber and are charter members of the Alpha Assembly of God and have active roles in their membership. They led the effort to decorate downtown Clarion with brightly lit snowflakes and put Santa in the window for Christmas 2020 to keep him safe while giving the kids in the community a chance to see him. They also offered curbside service in the early stages of COVID.

“They are thoughtful, kind, and very devoted to the town they love,” said Becker. “They never give up: not on themselves, not on their business, and most importantly not on their community.”

