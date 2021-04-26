Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry Honors Local Businesses

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Three local businesses were honored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry on Saturday night at its Annual Awards Dinner held at the Clarion Moose.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Full gallery of event photos available at https://galleries.propointmedia.com/2021chamberawards”

Greenline Polymers – Business Education Partner

“For their extensive work with local high school and college students, employment, and job education organizations to better prepare future employees for their careers in their industry, it is with great honor that the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry recognizes Advanced Drainage Systems Inc – Greenline Polymers as the 2020 Business Education Partner of the Year,” said Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

This year’s recipient has partnered extensively with job training organizations, non-profit business groups, students at the high school and college levels, and student organizations. They also have worked with NWPA Job Connect students in the workplace.

Greenline works with Clarion SBDC and Clarion University to help complete college student projects and has invited North Clarion High School students to participate in job shadowing that gave them experiences with testing materials in a quality lab.

The company also worked with North Clarion Student Advisory Council. It helped North Clarion conduct interviews to help practice take them from high school to the workforce and participated in the North Clarion Industry Expo with the manufacturing of recycled plastics and the Industry Club Expo.

Greenline also participated in a Best Robotics Competition and educated students on the idea of a Green Future, which is creating, handling, and collecting household-generated waste into new resources and infuse them, making old new again. They taught how post-consumer goods are recycled into construction pipes for all kinds of development benefits.

The company also worked with Clarion-Limestone and Cranberry High School Robotics Clubs with projects that focused on recovering plastic from oceans. They helped with PIC math preparation for industrial careers in mathematical sciences and offered on-the-job training and virtual job fair training through PA Northwest CareerLink.

Law Offices of Greco, Lander & Shekell, P.C. – 2020 Business of the Year

The 2020 Business of the Year Recipient, the Law Offices of Greco, Lander & Shekell, P.C., does indeed voluntarily support the benefit and betterment of their community.

“Because of their extensive community service and philanthropy in the Clarion and surrounding areas and the true giving spirit shown, but not only the partners but also members of the staff, it is with great honor that we present this award,” said Becker.

Greco, Lander & Shekell have provided volunteer, pro-bono and charitable services in many areas throughout the community and have financially supported numerous local projects and needs. They donate their legal services to churches, schools, non-profit and volunteer organizations and individuals, sports clubs, and fraternal organizations. They prepare and file, without charge, the necessary organizational documents and the required tax filings to qualify non-profit, volunteer, and charitable entities as non-profit and tax-exempt.

Staff members have served on school boards and church councils and provide pro-bono legal representation to individuals in need of legal counsel who cannot pay for legal services.

Individual partner contributions include:

Co-chairman of the fundraising committee for the Clarion County YMCA and Rail 66 Country Trail, with the firm providing back-office services as needed, including preparing documents, correspondence, presentations, and data compilation.

Solicitor for the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation for years without charge for services.

Three Civic Engagement Scholarships annually to Clarion University students.

Established the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania, Rail 66 Country Trail, The Antler Club of Lucinda, The Msgr. Hall Memorial Fund and the St. Joseph’s Pre-School all at no charge and as a community service.

All hands of the firm are on deck for the annual Rail 66 Clean-Up Day and sponsor the annual United Way 5k/10k race and the Liberty 5k race and the American Cancer Society Relay and sponsoring office staff as participants in each event where participation is encouraged. They support the Clarion County YMCA annual fund drive, the Rotary’s annual radio auction and participate as a significant supporter of the Children’s Scholarship of Pennsylvania yearly scholarship fund drive.

C93 WWCH Radio Station – Business of the Year – Economic Development

“For their improvement to the local economy and desire to increase the information and entertainment services available to the area residents, the Clarion Chamber has chosen C93 WWCH Radio Station as the 2020 Business of the Year – Economic Development Award recipient,” said Becker.

C93 spent 2020 upgrading, installing, and making improvements to their facilities and operations. They purchased and installed a new computer operating system designed specifically for radio stations.

All of their radio station studios were remodeled and re-wired to be able to implement this upgrade. They also purchased a new broadcast transmitter, and the transmitter building was renovated and re-wired for this new transmitter. This new equipment and software gives the radio stations a better sound and brings the broadcast studios and transmitters to current technology.

Along with facilities improvements, C93 and WWCH have expanded both paid and training positions during 2020. In the summer, they took part in the PA Career Link SLIP programs, hired two college students, and trained them in all aspects of small market radio. They also hosted some high school students for their senior projects and added a full-time staff member at the end of the year.

According to the Chamber, Economic Development is an investment in growing the economy and enhancing the prosperity and quality of life for all residents of Clarion County. Local economic development involves the allocation of limited resources, be they land, labor, capital, or entrepreneurship, which has a positive effect on the level of business activity, employment, and overall growth of their particular place in the local economy.

RELATED:

Jim and Lydia Crooks Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

Clarion Chamber Names Baumcratz Citizen of the Year

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.