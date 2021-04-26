Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Marinated Sirloin Steak

You’ll want to save this recipe for sure!

Ingredients

2 to 2-1/2 pounds beef top sirloin steak (about 1 inch thick)

1-1/2 cups water



3/4 cup soy sauce1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce1 medium onion, chopped2 tablespoons white wine vinegar2 tablespoons lemon juice2 tablespoons Dijon mustard2 garlic cloves, minced2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes1 teaspoon dried thyme1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Place steak in a shallow dish. Combine the remaining ingredients and pour over the meat. Turn to coat; cover and refrigerate overnight.

-Remove meat and discard marinade. Grill, uncovered, over medium heat for 6-7 minutes on each side or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°).

