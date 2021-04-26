Police Release Details of Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 80 near the Clarion-Venango County border on Thursday morning.

(Photo submitted by Mary Thomas)

According to police, the initial crash occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound near the 44.5 mile-marker.

Police say a total of nine vehicles were involved in the crash:

1. 2017 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 26-year-old William P. Maury, of Allentown

2. 2019 Ford F-250 operated by 23-year-old Zachary M. Byerly, of Brookville

3. 2018 Dodge RAM 2500 operated by 40-year-old Brian A. Bleggi, of Wilcox

4. 2020 Peterbilt truck operated by 57-year-old Richard L. Stiver, of Clearfield

5. 2006 Buick Lucerne operated by 62-year-old John T. Aaron, of Mayport

6. 2014 Freightliner truck operated by 49-year-old Kevin S. Dewitt, of Trout Run

7. 2018 Freightliner truck operated by 44-year-old Jeremiah M. George, of Muncy

8. 2021 Peterbilt truck operated by 47-year-old William D. Davis, Mt. Sterling, Kentucky

9. 2020 Peterbilt truck 35-year-old Luke A. Ruby, of Coshocton, Ohio

According to police, the crash began when Maury lost control of his vehicle and struck an abutment on the Emlenton Bridge with the right front bumper. The vehicle then continued to spin out of of control across the bridge along the right lane.

Police say eight oncoming vehicles saw Maury’s vehicle in the right lane and attempted to brake to avoid a collision, and the other vehicles then began to slide out of control due to the icy conditions.

Bleggi’s vehicle struck the rear of Maury’s vehicle and then also struck the rear of Byerly’s vehicle. Stiver’s truck then struck the rear of Byerly’s vehicle.

Aaron witnessed the first impacts and attempted to brake, then spun out of control and struck the bridge barrier along the left lane.

George’s truck struck the rear of Dewitt’s truck, causing Dewitt’s truck to strike the rear of Aaron’s vehicle. Davis’s truck then struck the rear of Dewitt’s truck, and Roby’s truck struck the rear of Davis’s truck.

All of the vehicles came to a final rest across both lanes of travel.

Police say all of the drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Two passengers in Byerly’s vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Derek S. Kerr, of Brookville, and 26-year-old Paul A. Olsakovsky, of Rockton, and one passenger in Bleggi’s vehicle, identified as 55-year-old Jack M. Overbeck, of Brockway, were also wearing seatbelts.

Maury and Dewitt suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital ambulance.

Overbeck and George suffered suspected minor injuries but were not transported.

Emlenton Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, and Superior Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Police say Maury was cited for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Interstate 80 was closed for several hours due to the crash.

