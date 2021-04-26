 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Say What?!: Dog Joins Utah Track Meet Relay Race, Wins

Monday, April 26, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Dog-joins-Utah-track-meet-relay-race-winsUTAH – Video footage of a high school track meet in Utah is going viral after a dog ran out onto the track and was the first across the finish line in a relay race.

The video, filmed on the track at Logan High School, shows Gracie Laney in the lead during the last leg of a relay race when a dog, named Holly, darts through the crowd of runners and passes Laney just before she crossed the finish line.

Read the full story here.


