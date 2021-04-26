CCHA: Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Online Applications
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion County Housing Authority is administering the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). The purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The following details are applicable:
- We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
- We can also pay for future rent in three months increments.
- We can assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
- We can also assist with other housing costs.
We’re encouraging people to reach out to us, and we’ll get the rental assistance on a case-by-case basis.
A landlord or a tenant can apply for the renter’s benefits. Landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get that process started.
Eligibility based on:
- 2020 household gross income or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to date of application must be at or below 80 percent of the area. Individuals below $36,350.00 or a family of four at $51,900.00.
- Applicants have to be Clarion County residents.
Interested people are encouraged to give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910 ext. 115.
More information is available on our website clarionhousing.com.
Online applications can be found at compass.state.pa.us.
Clarion County Housing Authority continues to manage the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program for Clarion and Forest Counties and owns and manages five housing developments throughout Clarion County. Although waiting lists are currently open for all properties and programs Hillside Apartments, Penn Court Apartments, Medardo Estates and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program are currently calling applicants in from their waiting lists.
We now have the option for households to apply directly on our website at clarionhousing.com. This streamlines the process and allows for the completion of applications quickly and securely for all properties and programs. Clarion County Housing Authority offices will re-open to the public on May 1, 2021, applications can also be picked up at our office during normal business hours: Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
CCHA maintains a waiting list for each program and development, applicants who live or work in Clarion or Forest Counties have a preference on the waiting list and will have the opportunity to be housed ahead of any out-of-county or out-of-state applicants. All waiting lists are currently open. For more information about any of the programs highlighted here or to apply you may contact the office or visit the website to complete an application.
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
Facebook: @ClarionCountyHousingAuthority
