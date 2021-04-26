 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

State Police Investigating Reported Rape of Child in Beaver Township

Monday, April 26, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report of a rape of a child in Beaver Township.

According to police, an investigation was initiated after receiving a ChildLine referral regarding an alleged rape.

It was reported that a known 16-year-old female was sexually assaulted in 2016, at the age of 11, by a known male who was approximately 19 years old at the time of the offense, according to police.

Police say the incident allegedly occurred sometime between November 1, 2016, and November 28, 2016, at a location in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, April 24, 2021.


