Susan E. Cox, 67, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early in the morning on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 2, 1953, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Forrest and Mary (Suznovich) Crisman; they precede her in death.

For most of her life, Susan worked as a Resident Service Aide for Polk Center. Susan was also a Home Health Aide with the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association and a Census Taker.

A strong woman with a big heart, Susan spent her life taking care of others as well as fighting her own battles. She was a breast cancer survivor and because of that knew that life was to be lived to the fullest each day. She was also a devout Christian who loved reading her Bible.

A diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Susan could often be found cheering on her team and celebrating when they won. She also enjoyed the simpler things, like a good movie, finishing a complex puzzle, or listening to her favorite tune.

Left to cherish her memory is her companion, Richard Carter of Franklin; her two sons, Travis Cox and his companion, Amanda, of Dayton, OH, and Larry Dunlap and his wife, Tara, of Erie; her six grandchildren, Samuel Dunlap and Ryan Dunlap, both of Erie, Calista Waters and her husband Tylor, of Georgia, Kaelan Miller of Erie, Nate Dunlap and his wife, Brittany, of Georgia, and Ashely King of Franklin; and her brother, Dale Crisman and his wife, Beverly, of Pikeville, KY.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral services for Susan will be held following visitation on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the funeral home beginning at 4 pm, with Reverend Wade Berkey, pastor of the Franklin First United Methodist Church, officiating.

The church will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Susan’s honor to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16346, and/or to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX, 75380.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

