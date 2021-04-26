Two People Injured in Emlenton Borough Crash

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash in Emlenton Borough on Thursday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:33 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, on Kerr Avenue, at its intersection with College Street, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say 43-year-old Melissa K. McGranor, of Brookville, was operating a 2016 Dodge Journey, traveling west on College Street when she proceeded to turn left into the intersection with Kerr Avenue after stopping at the stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to approaching traffic.

McGranor’s vehicle was then struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion, operated by 70-year-old John J. Thompson that was traveling north on Kerr Avenue.

Following the initial impact, McGranor’s vehicle rotated slightly clockwise and came to a final rest facing northwest, while Thompson’s vehicle rotated slightly counterclockwise and came to rest farther south, facing northwest.

Police say both drivers were using seat belts.

According to police, McGranor suffered possible injuries and Thompson suffered suspected minor injuries; however, neither driver was transported from the scene.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.