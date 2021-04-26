Two People Killed in Head-On Collision on Route 322

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say two men were killed in a head-on crash that occurred on US 322 in Sugarcreek Borough on Friday night.

According to Sugarcreek Borough Police, around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 23, a two-vehicle head-on collision occurred in the 4000 Block of US 322.

Police say at the scene they found a Toyota RAV4 with the driver, identified as 54-year-old Robert Deal, of Erie, found still in the vehicle, unresponsive with no pulse.

According to police, Deal was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police then spoke to 68-year-old James Lytle, of Franklin, who was the driver of the second vehicle, a Dodge Van.

Police say Lytle later passed away while firefighters were attempting to extricate him from his vehicle.

A female passenger in Lytle’s vehicle was transported to UPMC with suspected serious injuries.

The female passenger reported that she and Lytle had been returning from an evening out when the Toyota crossed over the double yellow lines and struck their vehicle head-on, according to police.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh was also called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Sugarcreek Borough Police gathered witness statements and collected evidence at the scene.

The name of the female passenger in Lytle’s vehicle was not released.

Additional information will be released once the investigation has been completed.

