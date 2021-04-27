UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Rocky Grove Student Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 15-year-old Rocky Grove student was the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

According to police, around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, a serious one-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Lamberton Road, between Meadville Pike and Whitman Road, in a wooded area.

Police say there were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Nathan Luzier, 15, passed away at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, according to police.

A second passenger, Axel Myers, 13, was found outside of the vehicle sitting next to the scene in need of medical attention. Myers was transported to UPMC Seneca and later transported to Children’s Hospital via LifeFlight upon the discovery of additional injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Haden Abel, 16, was found partially outside of the vehicle. Abel was removed from the vehicle and transported to UPMC Hamot via LifeFlight.

According to police, all three occupants are students at Rocky Grove High School.

“Sugarcreek Borough Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the families involved, as well as the community,” the police release states.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

