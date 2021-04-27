A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers after 2am. Low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

