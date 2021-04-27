Area Man Caught in Stolen Vehicle in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area man who was reportedly caught in a stolen vehicle in Beaver Township on Sunday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Mitchell David Lowers, of Parker, on April 25.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Bashline Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, around 12:14 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, for a report of theft of a vehicle.

A known victim reported she saw a man enter her husband’s Ford F-250 truck that was parked in their driveway and back it out of the driveway. She told police she had followed the truck, which was being operated with no lights on, north on Canoe Ripple Road to a gas station. The vehicle then allegedly traveled south on Canoe Ripple Road and pulled into a business parking lot and stopped, the complaint states.

Police arrived at the scene a short time later and found a man asleep in the driver’s seat of the truck without a seat belt on.

The man appeared to be highly intoxicated, the complaint notes.

He was subsequently placed under arrest and positively identified as Mitchell David Lowers, according to the complaint.

Lowers was then transported to the Clarion Hospital for a chemical blood draw.

Lowers was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– No Headlights, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on May 4 with Judge Heeter presiding.

