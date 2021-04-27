Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Texas Black Bean Soup

This Texan-style stew is perfect to spice up any family gathering!

Ingredients

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes or Mexican stewed tomatoes, cut up



1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes or diced tomatoes with mild green chiles1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth1 can (11 ounces) Mexicorn, drained2 cans (4 ounces each) chopped green chiles4 green onions, thinly sliced2 to 3 tablespoons chili powder1 teaspoon ground cumin1/2 teaspoon dried minced garlic

Directions

-In a 3-qt. slow cooker, combine all ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 4-6 hours or until heated through.

