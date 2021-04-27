 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Game Night on May 3

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

deer-creek-itemSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek on the first Monday of every month for a great evening out with friends.

Leave your kids at home, kick back, relax, order some food and wine, and bring your competitive side to Adult Game Nights at Deer Creek Winery.

The season’s first Game Night is scheduled for Monday, May 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cranberry Mist is also just $12.99/bottle for three days only, until Thursday, April 29!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


