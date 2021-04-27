Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Game Night on May 3

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek on the first Monday of every month for a great evening out with friends.

Leave your kids at home, kick back, relax, order some food and wine, and bring your competitive side to Adult Game Nights at Deer Creek Winery.

The season’s first Game Night is scheduled for Monday, May 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cranberry Mist is also just $12.99/bottle for three days only, until Thursday, April 29!

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.