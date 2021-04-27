Featured Local Jobs: Picker, Packer, Shipper and Project Manager
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Picker/Packer
Oil City – 1st shift
- Receive orders
- Pick orders from inventory
- Pack orders for shipping
$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days
Call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Shipper/Packer
Franklin – 1st shift
- Count finished product for order
- Mark material with proper labeling
- Examine product to make sure meets quality standards
- Package material for Shipping
$10.50/hr, 90 days temp to permanent
Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]
Project Manager
Mercer County – 1st shift
- Competitive Wage
- Full-time
- Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales
- Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met
- Scheduling
- Work with both clients and suppliers
- Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees
- Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding
Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
