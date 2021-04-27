 

Featured Local Jobs: Picker, Packer, Shipper and Project Manager

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 @ 03:04 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Picker/Packer

Oil City – 1st shift

  • Receive orders
  • Pick orders from inventory
  • Pack orders for shipping

$9.00/hr. 45-day temporary to permanent, $9.50 after 45 days

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipper/Packer

Franklin – 1st shift

  • Count finished product for order
  • Mark material with proper labeling
  • Examine product to make sure meets quality standards
  • Package material for Shipping

$10.50/hr, 90 days temp to permanent

Call 814-437-2148 or resumes to [email protected]

Project Manager

Mercer County – 1st shift

  • Competitive Wage
  • Full-time
  • Understand and reinforce aftermarket sales
  • Manage daily activities to make sure project completion and quality standards are being met
  • Scheduling
  • Work with both clients and suppliers
  • Make sure all business value are being upheld by all employees
  • Qualified candidates would have prior management experience and some knowledge of injection, extrusion and blow molding

Call 814-437-2184 or resumes to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.


