Geraldine “Gerry” Brinkley Wike, 74, of Polk, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home.

Gerry was born December 11, 1946 in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Helen Pogozalis Brinkley.

Gerry graduated from Grove City High School in 1964. She was married to W. Edward Wike, the son of Wilmer and Elizabeth Wike, on June 11, 1966. Together the couple had three daughters Stacy, Kelly and Courtney.

Together Ed and Gerry ran WE Wike Trucking. Gerry was the Vice President of the company. Gerry loved to take care of her granddogs, Maxx and Nash. She enjoyed traveling with her family. She loved her extended stays at Myrtle Beach.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her daughters Stacy J. Glenn and her husband Thomas of Polk, Kelly R. Sires and her husband Chad of Kennerdell, and Courtney Wike of Polk. Her 3 brothers also survive Les, John and Dale Brinkley.

Gerry was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her husband, her in laws, a niece Brenda Brinkley and a nephew Brian Matthews.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Hankey officiating at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA. Burial will take place at Crestview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be sent to the VETS Honor Guard, Box 137, Franklin PA 16323 or to American Family Association of Pennsylvania, Box 1048, Franklin PA 16323.

As Gerry would say “God be with you, till we meet again”

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

