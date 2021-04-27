Groundbreaking Ceremony Held at Allegheny River Trail in Foxburg

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – An official groundbreaking ceremony for a new segment of the Allegheny River Trail was held on Saturday, April 24 – National Trails Day.

The site of the new trailhead and proposed Municipal Park adjacent to the Foxburg Bridge on State Route 58 was a site of celebration on Saturday as local and state officials and others involved with the Friends of the Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County gathered to break ground on the project.

The vision to connect the trail between Emlenton and Foxburg was first fostered by the generosity of Dr. Arthur Steffee, founder of the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA). Nevertheless, it was the unflagging commitment, energy, professionalism, time, and generous resources of retired attorney Robert Jennings who worked alone for many years before assembling a committed team of government officials and Board members working beside him.

While the trail concept has been years in the making, and many failed attempts preceded this actual official event to start moving earth, thanks to a DCNR grant and a very generous donation from a “Friend of the Trail,” Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) owns almost two acres at the bridge, which will become a new focal point for the community.

The final plan will depend directly on the funding available. ARTinCC hopes to include a space for relaxing with a river view, a gazebo, an entertainment area, and a spot for the old red caboose. If funding is sufficient, they hope to recondition the existing boat launch for use by paddlers. And, there will be plenty of parking for bikers, hikers, walkers, runners, xc skiers and paddlers, even fishing enthusiasts.

Additional ideas are a space for a local Farmers Market and additional space for the annual Foxburg Festival. ARTinCC is seeking ideas for how to make this new park a welcoming gathering place for the community and visitors along the trail. Construction engineering and traffic safety controls for trail users crossing Route 58 are under study right now. They currently have the first mile toward Emlenton under control and are working on easements with additional landowners.

On the Emlenton end, The Allegheny Valley Trail Authority has already secured a DCNR grant to restore the Richey Run Bridge and create ADA-compliant access to the trail, along with parking.

ARTinCC is looking forward to having this beautiful section along the scenic waterway open for a come-and-go between Emlenton and Foxburg. Once completed, the connection all the way to Oil City will be open. The trail is already open from Foxburg to Parker. The trail south of Foxburg extends a little beyond Parker where there is an additional six-mile gap to Upper Hillville.

ARTinCC plans to close the gap, as well, after the Emlenton Foxburg link is underway. They are welcoming volunteers who are interested in working that section of the trail, too. Once the gap is closed, there will be an open trail all the way along the edge of Clarion County to the Armstrong Trail, Redbank Valley Trail, and to Ford City, Freeport, and Butler. And, of course, other trail groups are working on the additional sections that will eventually complete the entire 270-mile stretch from Erie to Pittsburgh.

For more information, visit the ARTinCC Facebook group.

