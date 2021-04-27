H. Arlene Drake, 75, of Emlenton, passed away Saturday evening at the Autumn Grove Health Center in Harrisville after an extended illness.

She was born in Pittsburgh on January 6, 1946, and is the daughter of the late John G. and Helen J. Tirpak Toth. Arlene was a talented seamstress and baker. She was a loving grandma and will be deeply missed by her family. Arlene was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton.

She is survived by her two daughters: Felicia (Leonard) Knopp of Emlenton; and Nadine (Scott) Drake-Gianoglio of Emlenton. One son: Chris (Tiffany) Drake of Emlenton. Her Grandchildren: Kristen Knopp; Lenny (Michelle) Knopp; Drake Knopp and fiance’ “Sami” Hawk; Gabrielle Drake and fiance’ Cole Hetzler; Olivia Drake and friend Michael Marvin; James Drake; and Wesley Drake. Her great-grandson: Levi Knopp, and her great-grandaughter: Charlie Knopp. One brother: William (Mary Catherine) Toth. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: John and Ronald Toth. A sister-in-law: Lois Hassler. Her two brothers-in-law: Robert and Stanley Drake.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 30th, at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton.

