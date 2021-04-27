Jane S. Reamer, 85, of Oil City, beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend, was called home to her Lord Jesus Christ, Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Born August 11, 1935 in Johnstown, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Mildred Rodgers Seaman.

After graduating from Lewisburg High School in 1953, Jane worked as a bookkeeper at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for six years and then at Geisinger Hospital in Danville.

On June 18, 1960, she married Dr. Donald M. Reamer, and he preceded her in death on September 10, 1991.

Following her husband’s career, she spend the next two years at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware before moving to Oil City in 1966 and making it her home which she loved from then on.

She was a member of the Oil City Garden Club for many years, including a term as president and was instrumental in the 1980’s renovation of the Oil City fountain. Jane also served on the board of directors for Titusville Hospital and was a member of the Titusville Hospital Auxillary.

Jane had a love of animals, especially dogs, and regularly and faithfully donated to the ASPCA and the Animal Legal Defense Fund. The most important thing about her though was her relationship with God and her love of others. She was a real force of nature.

Mrs. Reamer was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oil City before helping found the Oil City Free Christian Church in 2007. She had also been a member of the Christian Women’s Club.

Surviving are her three children, Paula Reamer Hlad and her husband Michael of Titusville, Valerie A. Reamer of Erie, and Eric R. Reamer of Oil City; and three grandchildren, Ava Hlad Durmis, Claire M. Hlad, and Paige W. Hlad.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Terry Seaman and Gaynel Ruhl.

There will be no visitation.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:30 pm in the Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City with the Rev. William Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the ASPCA or the Animal Legal Defense Fund.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

