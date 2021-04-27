Job/Education Fair Set for Wednesday at Clarion Mall
CLARION, Pa. – A Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
(Archived photo from a previous event.)
The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall.
The Chamber has invited all businesses and educational institutions to participate in this event as they are seeking employees.
The following businesses have signed up for the event:
Abraxas I
Advanced Drainage Systems
Armstrong Group of Companies
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission
Banker’s Life & Colonial Penn
Career Concepts Staffing Services
Clarion Bathware – ABG
Clarion Hospital
Clarion Psychiatric Center
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Commodore Homes
Community Resources for Independence
County of Clarion
Deer Creek Winery
Eagle Nutrition
ESS
Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.
Hickman Lumber
Jacki McLaughlin
Keystone SMILES AmericCorp
Kronospan, USA
Laurel Media, Inc.
Lifeway Services, LLC
Matric
Matson Lumber Company
New Light, Inc.
Northwest Tri-County IU 5 Adult Education
PA Pride
Penn Highlands Healthcare
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Precision Manufacturing, Inc.
Primerica Financial Services, Inc.
Riverview IU 6
Seven Mountains Media
Swartfager Welding
The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties
The McCauley Trucking Company
Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc.
Triangle Tech, Inc. (Pgh)
UFP – Parker, LLC
United Community Independence Program
UPMC
Valley Advantages
Venango Technology Center – Practical Nursing Program
Venango Training & Development Center
Woodmen Life
WRC Senior Services
The Chamber is extending an invitation to all of the individuals who unfortunately lost their job due to COVID-19. They are also aware that there are a lot of businesses that need employees.
While you are there doing your job search, not only will you have the opportunity to speak with up to 50 employers, you also have a chance to win one of four $25.00 gift certificates to Red River Roadhouse. Each business that you stop at to inquire about job openings available will enter you into the drawing. The more businesses you speak with, the more entries you will receive.
For any business that would like to be a part of this event or has any questions and concerns related to the event, emails and calls can be directed to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at [email protected] or 814-226-9161.
