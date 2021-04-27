Job/Education Fair Set for Wednesday at Clarion Mall

CLARION, Pa. – A Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.

(Archived photo from a previous event.)

The event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall.

The Chamber has invited all businesses and educational institutions to participate in this event as they are seeking employees.

The following businesses have signed up for the event:

Abraxas I

Advanced Drainage Systems

Armstrong Group of Companies

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

Banker’s Life & Colonial Penn

Career Concepts Staffing Services

Clarion Bathware – ABG

Clarion Hospital

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Commodore Homes

Community Resources for Independence

County of Clarion

Deer Creek Winery

Eagle Nutrition

ESS

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.

Hickman Lumber

Jacki McLaughlin

Keystone SMILES AmericCorp

Kronospan, USA

Laurel Media, Inc.

Lifeway Services, LLC

Matric

Matson Lumber Company

New Light, Inc.

Northwest Tri-County IU 5 Adult Education

PA Pride

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Precision Manufacturing, Inc.

Primerica Financial Services, Inc.

Riverview IU 6

Seven Mountains Media

Swartfager Welding

The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties

The McCauley Trucking Company

Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc.

Triangle Tech, Inc. (Pgh)

UFP – Parker, LLC

United Community Independence Program

UPMC

Valley Advantages

Venango Technology Center – Practical Nursing Program

Venango Training & Development Center

Woodmen Life

WRC Senior Services

The Chamber is extending an invitation to all of the individuals who unfortunately lost their job due to COVID-19. They are also aware that there are a lot of businesses that need employees.

While you are there doing your job search, not only will you have the opportunity to speak with up to 50 employers, you also have a chance to win one of four $25.00 gift certificates to Red River Roadhouse. Each business that you stop at to inquire about job openings available will enter you into the drawing. The more businesses you speak with, the more entries you will receive.

For any business that would like to be a part of this event or has any questions and concerns related to the event, emails and calls can be directed to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at [email protected] or 814-226-9161.

