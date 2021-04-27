Judge Seidle-Patton Recuses Herself from Indecent Assault Case Involving Shippenville Man

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton recently recused herself from a case involving a Shippenville man who is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile victim at a local residence.

Court documents indicate Judge Seidle-Patton filed an order recusing herself from a case against 36-year-old Joseph Michael Kerle, of Shippenville, on April 8.

According to a representative of the Clarion County Court Administrator’s office, Judge Seidle-Patton recused herself from the case due to having a “past attorney-client relationship with an individual involved in the case.”

Senior Judge James G. Arner will preside over the case which is scheduled for a criminal conference at 8:30 a.m. on May 5 in the District Attorney’s Office and a bail hearing at 2:00 p.m. on May 12.

Kerle faces the following charges:

– Indecent Assault-Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

His bail was changed from ROR to $1.00 unsecured on February 23, 2021, on the above case, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a report of indecent assault of a juvenile victim that occurred in October of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a reported incident of child abuse on October 19, 2020.

Police spoke to a known juvenile victim.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that on June 7, she agreed to take Joseph Michael Kerle home. The victim noted that Kerle had been drinking. She said she then helped him into his bed and he asked her to lay down with him. The victim said she laid down with him, and he then began kissing her neck.

The victim told police Kerle then placed his hand on her stomach under her shirt, then moved it up and grabbed her chest. She reported she then left the bedroom and the residence and went to a relative’s residence.

Kerle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on February 8.

Court documents indicate Kerle is also facing a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. on April 27, on charges from an incident where he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and repeatedly struck her during a domestic incident at a Paint Township residence.

RELATED:

Shippenville Man Behind Bars for Grabbing Woman by Throat, Repeatedly Striking Her During Domestic Incident

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.