Larry Darwin Bell, 74 of Cochranton, died Sunday April 25, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness of Lewy body Parkinson disease.

Born, February 2, 1947 in Venango County, he was the son of Darwin and Eleanor Bean Bell. He married Marian (Kay) Baker on January 5, 1974 and she survives.

He was a lifelong farmer and from 1965 to 1976 he worked at Chicago Pneumatic Tool.

Along with farming, Larry enjoyed tractor pulling and was well known for pulling his 1950 Oliver T tractor. He also enjoyed athletics and was very proud of his family. Throughout the years he had several pets and always loved being with other animals. Although he was a prankster, he had a compassionate heart.

He was an active member of the Lupher Chapel Church his entire life where he taught Sunday School, was a youth leader, lay leader and a trustee and had a strong faith in God.

He was a member of the Alleghany Highland Pulling Association, American Angus Association, Holstein Association, National Rifle Association, Utica Fire Department, Venango County 4-H and bowling and softball leagues.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Nicole Bell and husband Ryan Chmura and Traci Neely and husband Brian. Grandchildren, Landon Neely, Nicolas Chmura, and Milani Chmura. A sister, Carole (Wayne) Rapp, and two brothers, Perry Bell and Chris (Pat) Bell. He also has several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and extended family that he was very close to.

The family wish to extend a special thank you to all the friends and neighbors that have helped Larry through his illness and also to Aseracare Hospice and the Caring Company Home Care.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Lupher Chapel Church at 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 with the Rev. Robert Goodnough, officiating. Interment was in Peters Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Larry’s name to Lupher Chapel Church, 2296 Old Rte, 322, Franklin, PA 16323, Ramps of Hope, 1510 Townhall Road West, Erie PA, 16509, Venango County Fair, 867 Mercer Rd., Franklin or the Utica Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Academy St., Utica, PA 16362.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Cochranton is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

