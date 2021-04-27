Locals Fish Beer Out of Creek After Semi-Truck Crashes on I-80 Bridge

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Hundreds of cans of beer were scattered along the highway and in the North Fork Creek after a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Monday evening.

(Photo by Anthony Thomas.)

A Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreClarion.com that the scene of the crash was cleared, and both lanes of the interstate reopened around 9:38 p.m.

The crash occurred around 5:14 p.m. on the North Fork Bridge located on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 80.4 and initially left a portion of the tractor-trailer hanging off the side of the North Fork Bridge.

Debris from the crash had been spread over Interstate 80 and in the creek, according to the dispatcher.

Brookville Fire Department, Pine Creek Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Brookville Police, and Jefferson County EMS were called to the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 78: PA 36 (Sigel/Brookville) and Exit 81: PA 28 (Hazen) while the tractor-trailer was removed from the scene.

Officials from the Brookville Fire Company asked the public not to try to access the Walter Dick Park below the bridge following the crash for safety reasons and also requested people not pick up debris from the crash from the creek.

However, several people could be seen fishing the beer out of the creek following the crash.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

