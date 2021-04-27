Moniteau and Keystone Walk-Off: April 26 Baseball/Softball Scores Powered by Eric Shick Agency

April 26 scores and recaps.

Baseball Recaps

Moniteau 4, Brookville 3

A walk-off error off the bat of Dawson Wallace gave the Warriors a 4-3 win over Brookville. Moniteau led 2-0 after five innings, with an error giving Moniteau their first run in the opening inning and a Branson Carson double providing their second run in the fifth. Brookville would get on the board in the sixth, using a two-out error to cut the lead to 2-1.

A Brock Matthews double followed by a Brady Thompson single in the bottom of the sixth restored Moniteau’s two-run lead, but Brookville came back to tie the game in the top of the seventh. A pair of ground outs brought in a pair of runs for the Raiders, knotting things up at three. After Keegan Book singled to start the seventh for Moniteau, Brookville elected to intentionally walk two consecutive batters to load the bases with no outs and the winning run on third. Dawson Wallace’s fly ball to left field would fail to be caught, allowing Book to score the winning run for the Warriors.

Book led Moniteau at the dish, going 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. Mason Mershimer added a double and two walks, while Matthews had a pair of hits for Moniteau. Matthews received the win on the mound for Moniteau, giving up three runs (none earned) in 1.2 innings. Carson dominated the early innings for Moniteau, giving up no runs and striking out 15 in 5 1/3 innings.

Jace Miner had three of Brookville’s four hits, going 3-for-4 with a triple. Miner also threw five solid innings, giving up two runs and striking out seven. Chase Palmer took the loss for the Raiders, conceding two runs in one inning pitched.

Karns City 20, Cranberry 11

A whopping 18 walks and five hit-by-pitches made the difference for Karns City in their 20-11 win over Cranberry. The Gremlins only had seven hits but used the free passes to seize the edge. Karns City trailed 4-3 after four innings and looked to break things open with a five-run top of the fifth that was highlighted by a Mallick Metcalfe home run. The Berries responded by scoring seven runs in the bottom half of the inning to take an 11-8 lead.

Karns City took the lead for good with a nine-run sixth and finished the game with three more runs in the seventh to solidify their lead.

Braeden Rodgers was the only Gremlin player with two hits, going 2-for-5 with a walk. Zach Blair reached base five times for Karns City, going 1-for-2 with four walks. Metcalfe went 1-for-3 with a home run and three walks for the Gremlins and was also the winning pitcher for Karns City.

Kenneth Lavrich went 3-for-5 for Cranberry with a double in the loss.

West Forest 5, Brockway 1

Solid pitching was key for West Forest in their 5-1 win over Brockway. Aiden Hartle and Josh Daum shared the work on the mound for the Fires, giving up only four hits and two walks over seven innings of work while striking out nine. Leading 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, West Forest scored three runs to break the game open. A two-RBI double by Hartle highlighted the inning, which extended the Fires’ lead to 5-1.

Hartle had a big game at the dish, going 3-for-3 with three RBI. Zeelan Hargenrader also had a multi-hit evening for West Forest, going 2-for-3. Conner Ford took the loss for Brockway, giving up five runs on 10 hits. Matthew Brubaker and Benjamin Glasl had nice games at the plate for the Rovers, each tallying a pair of hits.

C-L 6, Redbank Valley 3

Clarion-Limestone scored three first-inning runs to help the Lions come away with a 6-3 victory over Redbank Valley on Monday afternoon.

C-L (5-2 overall) also received a solid pitching performance from Bryson Huwar, who tossed the first five innings allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out 11. Hayden Callen tossed the final two innings allowing one earned run on three hits. He walked one and struck out three to pick up the save.

Softball Recaps

Karns City 6, Cranberry 3

The Gremlins secured an early lead and held on late in a 6-3 win over Cranberry. Karns City opened the game with a three-run first highlighted by Jess Dunn’s two-run blast. Olivia Plummer would hit a leadoff home run for Cranberry to get the Berries on the board in the bottom half of the inning, but the Berries would get no closer.

Another two-run home run, this time by Marra Patton, would up Karns City’s lead to 5-1 in the third. Karns City would score again in the fourth to complete their scoring. The Berries would tally a pair in the fifth but would reach base only once in the final two innings to halt their comeback bid.

Dunn was the top hitter for the Gremlins, going 4-for-4 with a home run. Rossi Mcmillen and Zoe King would also have two-hit nights for Karns City. Patton would secure the win for the Gremlins, pitching seven innings of seven-hit, three-run ball.

Alaina Hogue would lead Cranberry with a pair of hits. Rylee Coe would take the loss in the circle, allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Keystone 8, Clarion 6

A two-run walk-off home run by Leah Exley gave Keystone an 8-6 win over Clarion in a tightly contested game. The Bobcats leaped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Keystone would quickly get back in it, scoring one in the second and two in the third to cut Clarion’s lead to 4-3.

Keystone would score two more in the fourth to take the lead, but Clarion would fight back in the fifth and sixth, scoring one run in each inning to jump back ahead 6-5. Keystone would tie the game in the sixth before Exley’s walk-off jack in the seventh.

Exley went 2-for-4 with a home run for Keystone, while Natalie Bowser also went 2-for-4 with two home runs. Exley and Bowser also shared the work on the mound, with Exley going six innings, giving up six runs (two earned) while fanning eight. Bowser pitched a scoreless seventh, receiving the win.

Jordan Best and Brenna Campbell had multi-hit games for Clarion, with Campbell also driving in a pair of runs. Payton Simko pitched five innings for Clarion, giving up five runs and striking out four. Kylee Beers took the loss for Clarion, tossing 1 1/3 innings while conceding three runs.

