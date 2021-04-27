PennDOT Urges Motorists to Use Caution During Construction Season – Upcoming Weekend Closure on State Route 322

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to use caution in work zone areas.

Currently, crews are working on State Route 322 in Union and Rose Townships and Brookville and Corsica Boroughs in Jefferson County. Work began on April 19 and will continue through the fall. Crews will be completing pipe cleaning, measurements, and layout for upcoming work at the end of this week. While most of this work will be completed on the shoulders, motorists are urged to stay alert and use caution while traveling where work is being completed. When needed, flagging operations will be in place to direct traffic.

Traffic lane restrictions are in place 7:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. with extended timeframes as necessary to complete daily scheduled work. Traffic is managed with daylight flagging operations Monday through Friday throughout the project. The lane restrictions are between the Jefferson County Line just East of Corsica to the Intersection of State Route 322/28 intersection at Brookville Boulevard.

A weekend closure will take place this weekend, April 30 through May 2, 2021, to replace a crosspipe. The closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday until 6:00 a.m. on Monday. Originally, there were to be two weekend closures, but the second closure has been canceled.

For the detour (scheduled and /or unscheduled emergency), motorists will use Interstate I-80 from the Corsica Exit #70 to the Brookville Exit #78.

The National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 26 – 30. Work zones play a critical role in the preservation and enhancement of our nation’s roadways. They separate construction and maintenance activities from traffic, providing a safe route for all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) and a safe area for workers. However, work zone-related changes in traffic patterns combined with the presence of workers, and the frequent movement of work vehicles, may lead to crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road user and worker safety in and around work zones.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson Counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.