Ronald E. Caldwell, 75, died following a struggle with cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

Ron was born on June 2, 1945 a son to the late John W. and Dorothy H. (Confer) Caldwell.

Ron enlisted into the United States Army in 1962. He served with the B Battery First Missile Battalion Fourth Artillery earning the rank of Corporal. During his three years of service Ron was awarded the Sharpshooter Commendation, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Basic Missile Man’s Badge. Upon his honorable discharge in June of 1965 Ron returned home to the Erie area.

Ron was an independent over the road truck driver for Allied and United Van lines and also Mike Nestor and Son’s. Most recently he drove for Frank L. Castine until his illness kept him from driving. In his travels to many places in the U.S. and Canada whether hunting, fishing, or driving he has made many friends too many to mention, but you know who you are. Locally he had great friends who took him hunting, fishing, and visited with him regularly. Ron had strong faith in the word of the Lord and believed in John 11:25 and is looking forward to the day he is resurrected and living on paradise earth.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by two brothers, Bert Caldwell and Richard Caldwell.

He will be greatly missed by his family which include his wife, Estelle “Stella” (Miller) Caldwell whom he married July 20, 1963 in Oil City; a daughter, Deborah Vorse (Ralph “Bud”); two sons, Ronald E. Caldwell Jr. (Betsy) and Joshua Caldwell (Rebecca); six grandchildren, Elysia “Ellie”, Erin (Drew), Brent, Alyzibeth “Izzie”, Joseph, and Cameron; three great-grandchildren, Lillian, William “Billy”, and Tanner; three sister in laws, Donna Kirkwood, Verna Caldwell, and Janet Caldwell; a great friend, Willem B.vanderHeyden; Uncle Sonny and Aunt Liz; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a library of one’s choice or to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St. #244, Erie, PA 16501.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service with full military honors on Wednesday, April 28th at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, 6615 Lakes to the Sea Hwy, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edder Funeral Home Inc. Girard

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

