State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Air Compressor

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-new-colorfulBARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on an incident where an air compressor was stolen from an area residence.

Marienville-based State Police initiated an investigation into a theft in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, on April 6.

According to police, around 1:00 p.m. on April 2, unknown individual(s) entered the property of a known 56-year-old female victim from Clarington on State Route 36 and removed a red Craftsman air compressor, valued at $450.00, from the lawn.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-925-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.


