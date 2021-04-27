State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Air Compressor

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on an incident where an air compressor was stolen from an area residence.

Marienville-based State Police initiated an investigation into a theft in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, on April 6.

According to police, around 1:00 p.m. on April 2, unknown individual(s) entered the property of a known 56-year-old female victim from Clarington on State Route 36 and removed a red Craftsman air compressor, valued at $450.00, from the lawn.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-925-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.