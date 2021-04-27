State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within their coverage area.

It will be held within the month of May within the patrol area of the Marienville barracks.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

